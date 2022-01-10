CSTO summit: Kazakhstan’s President thanks Armenia’s PM for operative work

YEREVAN, JANUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. During the CSTO online summit today President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev thanked Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the current Chair of the CSTO Collective Security Council, for the operative work in approving the necessary documents.

Tokayev also thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin for quickly organizing the process of sending CSTO peacekeeping troops to Kazakhstan.

The Kazakh president also thanked the Belarusian, Kyrgyz and Tajik counterparts for the political and combat brotherhood.