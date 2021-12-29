Hungary sends 100,000 doses of vaccine to Armenia

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Hungary has sent a 100,000 dose coronavirus vaccine to Armenia, ARMENPRESS reports the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary Peter Siarto said, without specifying which company produced the vaccine.

He said that Hungary has enough vaccines to vaccinate its citizens with the first, second and third doses.

On August 31, 2012, by the decision of the National Security Council of the Republic of Armenia, the diplomatic relations between Armenia and Hungary were suspended. The reason was the extradition of Ramil Safarov, an Azeri officer sentenced to life imprisonment by a Hungarian court for axing Armenian sleeping officer Gurgen Margaryan in Budapest in 2004, to the Azerbaijani authorities, where the criminal was immediately pardoned by President Ilham Aliyev.