Azeri authorities release Artsakh villager after brief arrest – Ombudsman

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani military released the citizen of Artsakh whom they’d arrested after he’d accidentally crossed into Azeri-controlled territory.

The 50-year-old resident of the village of Aygestan (Askeran Province) was handed over to the Russian peacekeepers, the Human Rights Defender of Artsakh Gegham Stepanyan said in a statement.

“As a result of negotiations conducted by the security forces of Artsakh and the Russian peacekeepers, the civilian was returned and is now with the Russian peacekeepers. Soon he will be handed over to the Armenian side,” Stepanyan said.