Informal CIS summit kicks off in Russia

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. The Informal Summit of the CIS kicked off in St. Petersburg, Russia, with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in attendance.

The meeting is initiated by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The leaders of the CIS member states are expected to recap the results of the Belarusian chairmanship of the CIS in 2021 and exchange views on the solution of general issues and future steps for social-economic development and cooperation.

The Belarusian presidency reported that this summit is meaningful because December marked the 30th anniversary of the founding of the CIS.

The leaders of CIS members Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan are participating in the summit.

The last time the CIS leaders gathered for the informal summit was in 2019, again in St. Petersburg.