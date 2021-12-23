COVID-19: Armenian Prime Minister gets booster shot, warns of inevitable next wave

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced at the Cabinet meeting that he has received the booster shot against COVID-19 and advised everyone to do the same.

He warned that the next wave is will inevitably hit someday, and that the vaccination rates must continue at high levels.

“We don’t have to wait until it’s too late to start acting. It is very important that during this calm phase we consistently continue the vaccinations,” Pashinyan said.

In turn, health minister Anahit Avanesyan said that only around 500 people have received a booster shot in the country.

Speaking about the first and second dose statistics, she said: “1 million 591 thousand vaccinations were administered in total – 920,650 of which are first dose recipients and 670,710 are second dose recipients.”

She added that they haven’t detected the Omicron variant so far.

Avanesyan further noted that the coronavirus situation in Armenia is now “stable”, and if epidemiological safety guidelines will be maintained during the holidays the stability will be maintained.