Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   22 December

Yerevan Mayor Hayk Marutyan loses no-confidence vote, Hrachya Sargsyan named successor

Yerevan Mayor Hayk Marutyan loses no-confidence vote, Hrachya Sargsyan named successor

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Mayor of Yerevan Hayk Marutyan lost a no-confidence vote and his deputy Hrachya Sargsyan was voted by the City Council to be his successor.

Sargsyan received 44 votes in favor, 10 against. 3 ballots were declared invalid.

 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]