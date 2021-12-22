Yerevan Mayor Hayk Marutyan loses no-confidence vote, Hrachya Sargsyan named successor
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Mayor of Yerevan Hayk Marutyan lost a no-confidence vote and his deputy Hrachya Sargsyan was voted by the City Council to be his successor.
Sargsyan received 44 votes in favor, 10 against. 3 ballots were declared invalid.
