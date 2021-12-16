Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   16 December

Deputy Chief of General Staff of Armenian Armed Forces dismissed

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. Stepan Galstyan has been relieved from the position of Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces.

The respective decision has been signed by the President of the Republic based on the Prime Minister’s proposal, the Presidential Office said.








