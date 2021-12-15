US welcomes statements by Armenia and Turkey on appointing special envoys for dialogue

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has expressed his support to the processes aimed at normalizing the relations between Armenia and Turkey.

“We welcome and strongly support statements by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and MFA of Armenia on appointing Special Envoys to discuss the process of normalization”, he said on Twitter.

On December 14 the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that Armenia has always been and remains ready for the process of normalization of relations with Turkey without preconditions, which is enshrined in the program of the Government of Armenia. “In this regard, we assess positively the statement of the Foreign Minister of Turkey on the appointment of a special representative for the normalization of relations, and confirm that the Armenian side also will appoint a special representative for the dialogue”, the statement says.