Armenian FM, OIF Secretary General discuss regional security-related issues

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan met on December 9 with Secretary General of the International Organization of la Francophonie Louise Mushikiwabo on the sidelines of his working visit in Paris, the foreign ministry reports.

The sides discussed the implementation process of the initiatives within Armenia’s chairmanship at the Organization.

Ararat Mirzoyan and Louise Mushikiwabo discussed the prospects of strengthening the Armenia-OIF cooperation, particularly through the implementation of programs in economy and youth fields.

FM Mirzoyan said that Armenia supports Louise Mushikiwabo’s proposed reforms agenda of the Organization.

Louise Mushikiwabo presented to the Armenian FM the report of the OIF mission which observed the 2021 June parliamentary elections of Armenia.

The sides then exchanged ideas about the preparation works ahead of the 18th Francophonie summit to be held in Tunis in 2022.

FM Mirzoyan also presented a number of issues relating to regional stability and security to the OIF Secretary General.

