Armenian President, Emir of Qatar discuss development of relations

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian met with the Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in Doha.

During the meeting the Emir of Qatar spoke highly about the atmosphere of mutual trust and constructive dialogue between Armenia and Qatar, as well as his warm relationship with President Sarkissian, the presidency said in a readout.

President Sarkissian said that Armenia is eager to develop cooperation with Gulf countries in various areas, and that in this context Qatar is an important partner for Armenia. Sarkissian informed the Emir on the situation in Armenia, the existing challenges, namely the humanitarian issues. Sarkissian and the Emir of Qatar underscored the big potential of partnership between Armenia and Qatar and mutual readiness for enhancing and strengthening relations. They addressed the agreements they’d reached during their previous meeting, the implementation of which was halted due to the pandemic and the war, and emphasized the need to realize the plans as soon as possible.

President Sarkissian and the Emir of Qatar noted that Armenia and Qatar can advance their relationship especially in the spheres of IT, scientific-educational innovation, financials and banking, tourism and climate change.

President Sarkissian said that Armenia seeks to become a leading high-tech innovation country, and in this context addressed his ATOM initiative aimed at developing modern technologies and AI in Armenia, and noted that Qatar too can be an important partner in this project.

Noting the many opportunities of investments in Armenia, the President said that he is ready to support potential Qatari investors. Cooperation as part of the Debt-For-Climate project was also discussed.

A broad circle of regional issues were also addressed.

