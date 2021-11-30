Greek parliamentarians visit Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. The delegation of the Parliament of Greece led by Chair of the Greek-Armenian Friendship Group Dimitrios Markopoulos visited today the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan on the sidelines of their working visit in Armenia, the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute reports.

The Greek delegation was accompanied by chair of the Armenian parliamentary standing committee on European integration affairs Arman Yeghoyan.

Director of the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute Harutyun Marutyan welcomed the guests and introduced the history of the creation of the Memorial.

The Greek parliamentarians laid flowers at the Eternal Flame and paid tribute to the memory of the innocent victims with a moment of silence. They also toured the Museum, got acquainted with the exhibits. At the end of the visit MP Dimitrios Markopoulos left a note at the Honorary Guest Book.

