Armenia has asked Russia to mediate normalization with Turkey – Moscow confirms

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova confirmed that Armenia has asked Russia to assume a mediating role in the normalization of relations between Armenia and Turkey.

“I can confirm that Armenia has applied to us for supporting the relations between Yerevan and Ankara as a mediator,” Zakharova said when asked whether or not Russia has discussed with Turkey the normalization of the Armenia-Turkey relations, given that Armenia has notified Russia that it is ready for normalization without preconditions.

“Russia is interested, as you know, and has made efforts for the normalization of the Armenian-Turkish relations, our country is ready to support this in every way in the future as well. We believe that the start of this process will definitely contribute to rapprochement of societies in the region and the development of an atmosphere of good-neighborliness and trust, which is especially actual now. We will definitely inform you whenever new details will emerge, but naturally only if it wouldn’t harm the negotiations process itself, given its sensitive nature,” Zakharova said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan