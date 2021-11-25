Armenia, Rwanda can turn their advantages into success: Ambassador presents credentials to President Sarkissian

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. New Ambassador of Rwanda to Armenia Frank Mushyo Kamanzi (residence in Moscow, Russia), presented his credentials today to President Armen Sarkissian, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

President Sarkissian congratulated the Ambassador on appointment, wishing productive work.

The Ambassador in his turn assured that he will make all efforts to develop the relations between Rwanda and Armenia.

President Armen Sarkissian noted that Armenia and Rwanda have many commonalities, a similar history, both countries have passed through heavy challenges, at the same time they have many advantages which they can turn into success.

As for the possible directions for cooperation, the Armenian President said that the two countries have coinciding interests, the achievements of Rwanda in electronic governance and new technologies are impressing, and according to him, the partnership in these areas could be promising.

Armen Sarkissian said that he links Armenia’s future with the development of modern technologies, science and education and highlighted implementing joint innovative and research projects, as well as the cooperation in high technologies and innovations.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan