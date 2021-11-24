Black Friday CashBack from Converse Bank

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Converse Bank announces Black Friday CashBack action for its Visa Virtual cardholders.

“We value the convenience of our customers, prioritize the security of transactions on online platforms and create the best conditions for shopping. Converse Bank proposes its customers making purchases with the Bank’s Visa Virtual cards on Black Friday, November 26, and get up to AMD 20,000 CashBack,” the Bank representative said.

Visa Virtual is the first digital card for online shopping in Armenia. It is secure for shopping and at the same time safe from fraud. The card does not exist physically, it is impossible to lose the card, nor is it linked to the cash account, therefore the customer’s funds are inaccessible to third parties during hacking.

See Visa Virtual details here:https://www.conversebank.am/en/visa-virtual/

You can get a Visa Virtual card free of charge by downloading the Mobile Application of Converse Bank.

Converse Bank is supervised by the CBA.