No “significant incidents” at eastern border of Armenia

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. No “significant incidents” have taken place at the eastern border of Armenia as of 14:00 November 18 and the situation is under the control of the Armenian military, the Armenian Unified Information Center reported.

Commenting on the videos on border clashes disseminated online in the recent hours, the agency said that the videos are constantly studies by relevant authorities. “The events seen in the videos which have been circulating so far have taken place earlier.”

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan