Lebanese President discusses domestic situation with new Armenian Catholic Patriarch

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 26, ARMENPRESS. President of Lebanon Michel Aoun received new Patriarch of the Armenian Catholic House of Cilicia, Raphael Minassian at Baabda Palace, discussing the domestic situation in Lebanon, the National News Agency of Lebanon reports citing the Presidential Press Office.

The Armenian Patriarch was accompanied by a delegation of bishops and fathers, in a visit of thanks.

President Aoun also congratulated Patriarch Minassian on his inauguration, wishing him success in his new ecclesiastical responsibilities.

In his remarks the President of Lebanon stressed that the repercussions of the recent security incidents have ended, and that there is no return to the civil war in Lebanon, despite the existence of a permanent disturbance of the general atmosphere in the country.

The President also emphasized the need to establish a megacenter to facilitate the voting process in the upcoming parliamentary elections, in light of the current financial hardship “which may prevent many from reaching their areas to vote, which leads to the election of a parliament with a very low voter turnout”.

Regarding ongoing investigations into the explosion in the port of Beirut, the President stressed the independence of the judiciary in this regard, and the need for politicians not to interfere in its course.

For his side, Patriarch Minassian thanked President Aoun for his kind gesture, hoping that God would help him at this stage to carry out his responsibilities, bring hearts closer and awaken the consciences of all officials, to cross Lebanon to the shore of safety.

Minassian also stressed that members of the Armenian Catholic community in Lebanon are always ready to serve their country, in a way that enhances the unity of the people and builds the state

