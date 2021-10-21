Armenian FM and EU Special Representative discuss issues of regional security and stability

YEREVAN, 21 OCTOBER, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan on October 21 received Special Representative of the EU for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and EU Special Representative Toivo Klaar discussed issues related to Armenia-European Union partnership emphasizing the importance of promotion of further efficient cooperation. The sides exchanged thoughts also about the works of forthcoming summit of Eastern Partnership.



The interlocutors discussed in detail the issues of regional security and stability.



The Minister of Foreign Affairs referred to the peaceful settlement process of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the five-party meeting that took place in New York, emphasized the importance of restart of peaceful negotiations. Both sides emphasized the necessity of lasting and comprehensive settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict under the mandate of the OSCE Minsk Group.



Ararat Mirzoyan mentioned that despite many calls of the international community, Azerbaijan continues to keep hostage Armenian prisoners of war and civilian persons and emphasized the necessity of their immediate repatriation.