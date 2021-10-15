Azerbaijani forces open fire at Artsakh military ambulance

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 15, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani military opened fire at a medical ambulance of the Artsakh Defense Army in the north-eastern direction.

The Defense Army said the incident took place around 09:00, October 15.

No one was injured in the attack, the Artsakh authorities said.

The Russian peacekeepers in Artsakh were notified.

“The Defense Ministry of the Republic of Artsakh is announcing that it continues to adhere to the ceasefire regime and is calling on the Azerbaijani side to refrain from de-stabilizing actions,” the Defense Ministry said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan