Armenian side has no territorial losses – Artsakh’s Defense Army

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 15, ARMENPRESS. The Defense Army of Artsakh informs that following the border incidents the situation is calm at the moment. The Armenian side has no territorial losses.

The Defense Army Command is carrying out coordinated activities with the authorities of the country and the Russian peacekeeping Command to further defuse the situation.








