Lithuania to donate 50,000 doses of Moderna vaccine to Armenia

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. The Government of Lithuania has decided to donate to Armenia 50,000 doses of Spikevax vaccine manufactured by Moderna, the Lithuanian Embassy in Armenia said on social media.

“It is the first time a Moderna-manufactured vaccine reaches Armenia, as well as the first time Lithuania is donating this type of vaccine. Lithuania will continue to contribute to the #TeamEurope initiative of the EU’s global efforts to manage the pandemic”, the statement says.

“I am glad that today we can share with the people of Armenia not only AstraZeneca, but also Moderna vaccines, as Armenians had to wait much longer than Lithuanian citizens for their jab”, said Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė.

So far, Armenia has been supplied with the following vaccines against COVID-19: Sputnik V, Coronavac, AstraZeneca, Sinopharm.

