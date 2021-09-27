The wounds have not healed yet - EU Special Representative on the 44-day war

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. The wounds have not yet healed, but there is an opportunity to restore a secure, prosperous and peaceful South Caucasus, ARMENPRESS reports the EU Special Representative for the Crisis in Georgia in the South Caucasus Toivo Klaar wrote about this on his Twitter page on the occasion of the anniversary of the 44-day war unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh.

‘"Today our thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones in the 44-day war and during the 30-year conflict. The wounds have not healed yet, but there is an opportunity to restore a secure, prosperous and peaceful South Caucasus’’, Klaar wrote, adding that the EU stands with its partners for achieving that goal.