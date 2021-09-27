US Ambassador to Armenia pays tribute to memory of 2020 Artsakh War victims in Yerablur

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. US Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy visited the Yerablur Military Pantheon to pay tribute to the memory of all heroes fallen at the 2020 Artsakh War unleashed by Azerbaijan.

The Ambassador laid flowers in memory of the victims.

September 27 marks the 1st anniversary of the 44-Day War unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh. Despite the statement on the ceasefire signed on November 9, Azerbaijan still refuses to return all Armenian captives.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan