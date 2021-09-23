Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   23 September

Armenian military’s Special Forces conduct direct action drills

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. The special operations forces of the Armenian military conducted direct action exercises at the north-eastern border of the country, the Defense Ministry said.

The drills featured a simulated reconnaissance and ambush against an “enemy strategic facility”, extraction of intelligence documents and destruction of enemy firing positions.

