President Sarkissian invites Summit of Minds participants to attend 3rd Armenian Summit of Minds

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian attended the opening of the Summit of Minds in the French city of Chamonix as a keynote speaker, the Presidential Office reports.

The main topics of discussion were macro issues, economy, geopolitics, society, environment and technologies, their development and possible effect on investment and business decisions.

During the debates the speakers and participants present their experience, views and ideas about the challenges and problems of the contemporary world.

On October 23-24, Armenia will hold the third Armenian Summit of Minds in Dilijan. On this occasion the President invited the participants to take part in this exclusive Armenian event. The Armenian Summit of Minds is a unique opportunity to present Armenia’s potential, develop new cooperation directions and establish business ties.

