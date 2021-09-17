Azerbaijan violates ceasefire in Nagorno Karabakh, Armenian serviceman wounded

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. An Armenian serviceman of the Artsakh Defense Army suffered a gunshot wound as a result of a latest Azerbaijani ceasefire violation.

The Ministry of Defense of Artsakh said the Azerbaijani military opened fire around 12:30 in the western section of Artsakh, wounding Private Vruyr Shahramanyan of the Defense Army.

Artsakh’s Ministry of Defense said it has notified the Russian peacekeeping command on the Azeri violation.



Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan