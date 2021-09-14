Armenian PM, Slovak FM highlight settlement of NK conflict within OSCE Minsk Group Co- Chairmanship

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Slovakia Ivan Korčok and his delegation, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

Pashinyan welcomed Mr. Korčok’s official visit to Armenia and highlighted the constant development of the relations with Slovakia. He praised the fact that Slovakia is showing an interest to the establishment of peace and stability in the South Caucasian region.

In this context the Armenian PM touched upon the current situation caused by the 2020 war launched by Azerbaijan against the Republic of Artsakh, Azerbaijan’s non-fulfillment of the agreement on the return of Armenian prisoners of war, as well as the incursions of the Azerbaijani armed forces into Armenia’s sovereign territory.

Nikol Pashinyan introduced the actions of the Armenian government, Armenia’s expectations from the international community and emphasized the necessity of resuming the negotiation process within the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship.

Pashinyan also touched upon the Armenia-EU partnership and highlighted the importance of the support provided to Armenia’s democracy development reforms.

In his turn the Slovak FM presented the interest of his country’s government to developing the multilayered cooperation with Armenia. He highlighted the importance of utilizing the great cooperation potential in economy, business ties, commercial relations and IT industry. Ivan Korčok conveyed the friendly greetings of the Slovak leadership addressed to Armenia’s Prime Minister and people.

Mr. Ivan Korčok said he is impressed with the results of the recent snap parliamentary elections in Armenia and stated that despite the pandemic and the war Armenia is moving on the development path.

Mr. Korčok said Slovakia appreciates Armenia’s efforts aimed at the establishment of peace and stability in the region and attached importance to the comprehensive settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship. He stressed the need for taking actions to strengthen trust in the region and expressed Slovakia’s support to the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs.

The officials also exchanged views on the ongoing regional developments.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan