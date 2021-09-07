Two Armenian captives return from Azerbaijan in exchange of an Azerbaijani servicemen-border trespasser

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Two citizens of the Republic of Armenia returned from the Republic of Azerbaijan on September 7. In exchange, Azerbaijani soldier Jamil Babayev, arrested in Artsakh for illegally crossing the border of Artsakh and breaking into a house, was transferred to the Azerbaijani side, ARMENPRESS was informed from the National Security Service.

The return of the captives took place under the mediation of the Commander of the Russian peacekeeping forces in Artsakh, Colonel-General Rustam Muradov.

The captives who returned today are Artur Nalbandyan and Aramayis Torozyan, who disappeared on July 14 from the territory of Sev (Black) Lake.

On May 12 Azerbaijani forces penetrated into the sovereign territory of Armenia and took control of the Sev Lake. The Armenian side has repeatedly urged them to leave its territories peacefully, not rulling out the possibility of using force if diplomatic efforts fail.