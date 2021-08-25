Armenian President congratulates Uruguayan counterpart on Independence Day

YEREVAN, AUGUST 25, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian sent a congratulatory letter to President of Uruguay Luis Alberto Lacalle Pou on the country’s national day – the Independence Day, the Armenian President’s Office told Armenpress.

“The Armenian-Uruguayan relations are based on mutual trust, respect and sympathy. The local large Armenian community also greatly contributes to the cooperation of the two countries. Armenia and Uruguay have a huge potential for expansion of bilateral ties. I am sure that we will develop and deepen the mutual partnership between our countries with joint efforts for the benefit of our nations”, the letter reads.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan