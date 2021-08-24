Armenian PM to pay official visit to Georgia

YEREVAN, AUGUST 24, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan will pay an official visit to Georgia on September 8, the PM announced today in the Parliament.

He highlighted the interested activity of Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili in boosting the Armenian-Georgian economic cooperation.

“I cannot not to remember Prime Minister Garibashvili’s personal contribution to organizing the return of our captives [from Azerbaijan] on June 12”, Pashinyan said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan