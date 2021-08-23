Armenian Defense Minister, Russian military-industrial companies discuss military-technical cooperation issues 

YEREVAN, AUGUST 23, ARMENPRESS. Defense Minister of Armenia Arshak Karapetyan participated in ''Army-2021'' military-industrial exhibition and the opening cermeony of the International Army Games on August 23 at Russia's Patriot center.

As ARMENPRESS was ifnormed from the press service of the Defense Ministry of Armenia, Arshak Karapetyan held a number of meetings with the heads of the major Russian military-industrial companies, discussed issued of bilateral interest.

Afterwards, the Armenain Defense Minister discussed the entire scope of military-technical cooperation with Director of of Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation of the Russian Federation Dmitry Shugaev and General Director of Rosoboronexport Alexander Mikheev.