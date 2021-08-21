Washington urges return to OSCE MG talks – State Dept. response to ARMENPRESS

YEREVAN, AUGUST 21, ARMENPRESS. The United States condemns the recent escalation of violence along the international border between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The US State Department called on the two countries to “uphold their ceasefire commitments by taking immediate steps to de-escalate the situation.”

“Continued tensions along the Armenia-Azerbaijan border underscore the fact that only a comprehensive resolution that addresses all outstanding issues can normalize relations between the two countries and allow the people of the region to live together peacefully. The United States urges Armenia and Azerbaijan to return as soon as possible to substantive discussions under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs to achieve a long-term political settlement to the conflict,” the US State Department said in response to an inquiry from ARMENPRESS amid regular Azerbaijani attacks at the border.

On August 16, an on-duty Armenian serviceman was shot dead by an Azerbaijani sniper fire in Yeraskh. Later on the same day, Armenian military positions in the Gegharkunik province came under Azeri shelling, killing an Armenian soldier. Just a day later the Armenian military positions again came under Azeri fire in Gegharkunik, and one serviceman was wounded.

Aram Sargsyan