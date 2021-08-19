Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   19 August

Ex-Speaker of Parliament Ararat Mirzoyan named Minister of Foreign Affairs

YEREVAN, AUGUST 19, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian appointed former Speaker of Parliament Ararat Mirzoyan as Minister of Foreign Affairs, the presidency reported.








