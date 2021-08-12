Armenian border guards silence the adversary’s fire in Yeraskh direction, no casualties from Armenian side

YEREVAN, AUGUST 12, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire from different caliber firearms at the Armenian positions in the Yeraskh section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border on August 12, starting from 17:20, as a result of which the grass cover in the intermediate zone was set on fire.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MoD Armenia, the adversary’s fire was silenced by the retaliatory actions of the Armenian side. There are no casualties on the Armenian side.

As of 19:00, the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is relatively stable.