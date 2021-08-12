Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 August

Azerbaijani armed forces attempt to breach Artsakh line of contact

Azerbaijani armed forces attempt to breach Artsakh line of contact

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 12, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijani military units attempted to breach the line of contact into Artsakh from the western direction during the night of August 12, the Ministry of Defense of Artsakh said.

The Azeri attempt was thwarted by Artsakh Defense Army countermeasures and the Azeri troops were repelled to their original positions.

“There are no casualties from the Armenian side. The command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in the Republic of Artsakh was immediately notified about the Azerbaijani provocation,” the Defense Ministry said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]