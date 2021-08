Armenian president fires ambassador to Israel

YEREVAN, AUGUST 12, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian signed an order on relieving from duties Armenian Ambassador to Israel Armen Smbatyan.

Smbatyan served as Armenian Ambassador to Israel from 2018. In October 2020 the Armenian government recalled Smbatyan from Israel for consultations over Israel’s arms supplies to Azerbaijan during the Nagorno Karabakh war.

