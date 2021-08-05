Armenia expresses solidarity with Greece amid wildfires

YEREVAN, AUGUST 5, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed solidarity with Greece as the country is battling ravaging wildfires.

“Deeply saddened by news of the devastating wildfires that broke out across Greece. We express solidarity & deep sympathies w/brotherly people of Greece in these troubling times,” the foreign ministry tweeted.

According to AFP, over 100 blazes are burning across Greece as of 02.40 BST August 5.

