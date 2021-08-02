Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   2 August

Azerbaijani armed forces violate ceasefire regime in two different directions – Armenian side suffers no casualties

Azerbaijani armed forces violate ceasefire regime in two different directions – Armenian side suffers no casualties

YEREVAN, AUGUST 2, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani Armed Forces violated the ceasefire regime on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border in Yeraskh direction on August 2, from 11:20 to 12:00, and from 14:30 in the direction of the village of Kut, firing from different caliber firearms at the Armenian positions.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from thepress service of the MoD Armenia, after the counter-actions of the Armenian Armed Forces, the adversary was silenced. There are no casualties from the Armenian side.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]