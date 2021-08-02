Azerbaijani armed forces violate ceasefire regime in two different directions – Armenian side suffers no casualties
20:11, 2 August, 2021
YEREVAN, AUGUST 2, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani Armed Forces violated the ceasefire regime on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border in Yeraskh direction on August 2, from 11:20 to 12:00, and from 14:30 in the direction of the village of Kut, firing from different caliber firearms at the Armenian positions.
As ARMENPRESS was informed from thepress service of the MoD Armenia, after the counter-actions of the Armenian Armed Forces, the adversary was silenced. There are no casualties from the Armenian side.
Print | Հայերեն | На русском | AMP Version