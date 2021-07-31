Adam Schiff highlights increasing OSCE MG role and development of Armenian-US relations

YEREVAN, JULY 31, ARMENPRESS. US Congressman Adam Schiff considers the bill passed by the US House of Representatives to deprive Azerbaijan of military aid a victory. ARMENPRESS reports, citing the Voice of America, as reported by "Voice of America", the congressman noted that the bill adopted by the House of Representatives has still to go through several stages.

‘’ Let's hope it will succeed in the Senate. As a rule, we have seen over the years that such projects are not approved by the Senate, but we must struggle for the final success of the bill with the existing content’’, Adam Schiff said.

Speaking about the tense situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, Adam Schiff emphasized the importance of increasing the role of the OSCE Minsk Group and the development of Armenian-American relations.

‘’In my opinion, we should not finance a country where human rights are violated, which threatens regional security and peace. In addition, the ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan has created a worrying situation on the border, unfortunately, there have been casualties in recent days’’, the congressman said, adding that he will continue to support all pro-Armenian initiatives.