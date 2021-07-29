Azerbaijan attempts to discredit trilateral statements and the topic of unblocking regional communications - Pashinyan

YEREVAN, JULY 29, ARMENPRESS. At the beginning of today’s Cabinet meeting caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan touched upon the current situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and stated that the situation is not stabilizing.

Pashinyan said that Azerbaijan continues the aggressive rhetoric and actions, leaving without response all the proposals of the international community aimed at the political and lasting solution of the situation.

“Azerbaijan is attempting to disrupt any opportunity for dialogue with all its actions, discrediting the November 9 and the January 11 trilateral statements. Azerbaijan is taking consistent actions also to discredit the topic of unblocking the regional communications. Azerbaijan continues to point out a topic of a so-called corridor, outlining concrete routes and directions. I have repeatedly stated that Armenia has not discussed, is not discussing and will not discuss any issue of corridor logic”, he said, adding that all transportation and economic communications in the region must open.

“Just as Armenia must have a communication to Russia, Central Asia and Iran via Azerbaijan, so Azerbaijan must have a communication to Nakhijevan, Georgia and Iran via Armenia. In order to implement this plan, customs points should be established in the respective sections of the border”, Nikol Pashinyan said, bringing as an example the border checkpoints operating in the CIS territory.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan