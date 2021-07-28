Three Armenian servicemen killed in ongoing Azerbaijani attacks
YEREVAN, JULY 28, ARMENPRESS. Three Armenian servicemen were killed in the ongoing Azeri attacks on Armenia, the ministry of defense said in a statement. Two more troops are wounded.
The combat operations are still ongoing.
The Azeri military launched the attack at the north-eastern Armenian border around 03:40, July 28.
