Armenia records 250 daily coronavirus cases

YEREVAN, JULY 24, ARMENPRESS. 250 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 228,632, the ministry of healthcare reports.

6527 COVID-19 tests were conducted on July 23.

162 patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 218,958.

The death toll has risen to 4584 (5 death cases have been registered in the past one day).

The number of active cases is 3975.

The number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 but died from another disease has reached 1115.

