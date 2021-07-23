President Sarkissian attends opening ceremony of Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo
YEREVAN, JULY 23, ARMENPRESS. The President of the Republic of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, who is in Japan on a working visit, attended the official opening ceremony of the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games on June 23 at the Tokyo Olympic Stadium, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President's Office.
15:21, 05.24.2021
Interview with Francis Malige
14:12, 05.19.2021
Our aim is to be an attractive employer: Evolution’s long-term plans for Armenia
09:00, 06.16.2021
Armenia election campaign: Day 10
09:00, 06.14.2021
Armenia election campaign: Day 8
- 20:52 Azerbaijani forces fire nearby Kut, Sotk and Azat villages
- 20:06 Azerbaijani serviceman brutally beaten by his co-serviceman in Karvachar - Exclusive footage
- 19:38 President Sarkissian attends opening ceremony of Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo
- 19:11 Ilham Aliyev admits Azerbaijani forces are in Armenian territory – MFA Armenia
- 18:48 32nd Summer Olympic Games officially launched in Tokyo
- 18:14 3 Armenian servicemen receive slight injuries as a result of Azerbaijani shooting
- 18:11 Nikol Pashinyan chairs discussion on agricultural development programs
- 17:59 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 23-07-21
- 17:59 Asian Stocks - 23-07-21
- 17:55 President Sarkissian sends congratulatory message to Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi on National Day of Egypt
- 17:21 Number of electric vehicle charging stations to increase in Armenia
- 17:06 4 more bodies retrieved from battle zones, says Artsakh
- 16:12 Armenian President congratulates Italian counterpart on birthday
- 15:51 Ambassador discusses US government’s efforts to help families displaced by NK conflict with Armenian minister of labor
- 15:43 Opening ceremony of Summer Olympic Games begins in Tokyo
- 15:12 Russia reports over 23,800 daily COVID-19 cases
- 14:29 Azerbaijan sentences 13 more Armenian POWs to 6 years in prison
- 13:26 Artsakh Foreign Ministry marks 28th anniversary of establishment
- 12:17 Tokyo 2020: Olympic Games in facts and numbers
- 12:08 Armenia’s caretaker minister of sport addresses message on launch of Olympic Games
- 12:02 Armenia won’t take part in NATO's Agile Spirit 2021 multinational military exercises: expert explains reasons
- 11:49 Armenia records 221 daily coronavirus cases
- 09:41 ANIF and Masdar plan to propose constructing another 200 MW solar power station in Armenia
- 09:24 UAVs come to help rescuers: Armenia develops new technology solutions
- 08:59 European Stocks - 22-07-21
13:36, 07.17.2021
Viewed 1454 times Azerbaijan refuses to provide Armenia with corridor for resuming Armenia-Georgia-Azerbaijan- Russia railway - Pashinyan
12:37, 07.16.2021
Viewed 1432 times Azerbaijani forces open fire at Armenian positions
20:48, 07.20.2021
Viewed 1361 times We must pursue the path of finding compromises – Putin tells Aliyev
18:20, 07.20.2021
Viewed 1355 times Hayk Martirosyan leaves Azerbaijani grandmaster out of Chess World Cup
09:41, 07.16.2021
Viewed 1345 times ‘We will stand until the end, but will never be part of Azerbaijan’ – Artsakh Foreign Minister