23 July

President Sarkissian attends opening ceremony of Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo

YEREVAN, JULY 23, ARMENPRESS. The President of the Republic of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, who is in Japan on a working visit, attended the official opening ceremony of the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games on June 23 at the Tokyo Olympic Stadium, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President's Office.








