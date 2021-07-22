Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   22 July

Artsakh’s citizen who was lost and entered the territory under Azerbaijani control has been returned

YEREVAN, JULY 22, ARMENPRESS.  According to the information gathered by the staff of the Artsakh’s Human Rights Defender, on July 22, a resident of Aygestan community of Askeran region got lost in the area of Khramort community and entered the territory under Azerbaijani control, ARMENPRESS reports, Human Rights Defender of Artsakh Gegham Stepanyan informed.

"With the intervention of Russian peacekeepers, the person was returned to the Armenian side. His life and health are not in danger," Stepanyan informed.

 








