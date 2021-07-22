Situation in Yeraskh section of Armenian-Azerbaijani border was normal last night, Ararat Governor says

YEREVAN, JULY 22, ARMENPRESS. The situation in the Yeraskh section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border was normal last night, Governor of Armenia’s Ararat province Razmik Tevonyan told reporters after today’s Cabinet meeting.

“The Yesakh village head, who was wounded 2 days ago, feels well now. Nothing can ever be ruled out, but the situation is currently calm”, the Governor said, adding that there is no panic among the locals.

Recently the situation in the Yeraskh section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border has become tense as Azerbaijani forces were regularly firing shots at the Armenian positions. The Azerbaijani side has also used mortars.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan