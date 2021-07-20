Russian deputy FM, OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs discuss NK conflict settlement
14:24, 20 July, 2021
YEREVAN, JULY 20, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Andrey Rudenko discussed today the situation in the region, the urgent issues of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement with the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group and the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, reports TASS.
“During the talk the urgent issues of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement were discussed, taking into account the 2020 November 9 and the 2021 January 11 agreements reached between the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan”, the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
