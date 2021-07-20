Russia’s COVID-19 case tally surpasses 6 mln 

YEREVAN, JULY 20, ARMENPRESS. Russia confirmed 23,770 COVID-19 cases over the past day, a new low since July 6, and the total case tally hit 6,006,536, TASS reports citing the anti-coronavirus crisis center.

The number of new cases grew by 0.4% in relative terms. Moscow confirmed 3,188 COVID-19 cases over the past day, a new low since June 6, and the total caseload in the Russian capital hit 1,470,330.

Russia recorded 784 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, up from 719 the day before. The total death toll has climbed to 149,922.

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries grew by 22,218 in the past 24 hours. As many as 5,382,213 people have recovered nationwide so far.