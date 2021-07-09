COVID-19: Armenia to acquire Johnson & Johnson’s and Novavax vaccines in autumn

YEREVAN, JULY 9, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s healthcare ministry will acquire American-made Johnson & Johnson’s (50,000 doses) and Novavax (about 300,000 doses) COVID-19 vaccines in autumn, caretaker Minister of Healthcare Anahit Avanesyan told reporters on July 9.

She informed that there has been an opportunity in February or January for acquiring Pfizer vaccine. Armenia could have been supplied with 15,000 doses of this vaccine for 7500 people. “But we didn’t have respective infrastructure that time and making an investment for such a small batch was not appropriate”, the caretaker minister said.

“We have agreements with donor organizations that investment is needed for the complete infrastructure of preserving the conditions of this frozen chain across Armenia, which will be carried out in coming months”, Anahit Avanesyan said.

She reminded that Armenia is among the self-financing countries, and it doesn’t receive the vaccines as a gift, but acquires them within the frames of Covax platform.

