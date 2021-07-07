CSTO must have sent investigative commission to Armenia-Azerbaijan border before giving assessment – political scientist

YEREVAN, JULY 7, ARMENPRESS. Political scientist Garik Keryan says the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), before giving an assessment over the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, must have sent an investigative commission to the border to get acquainted with the situation and then to make such statements.

Commenting on the recent telephone conversation of CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas and Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan about the current situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the political scientist told ARMENPRESS that both officials are in some sense right in their assessments.

“Zas is right because Armenia doesn’t have a demarcated, delimitated border with Azerbaijan. If that international border existed by a bilateral document, approved by an agreement, we would say this is our border, and these are the Azerbaijanis who have violated that border. The Secretary of the Security Council is right in his turn because when we look at the map of Soviet Armenia, there are really Azerbaijanis who have crossed the border in our territory, and the correct step would have been if an investigative commission visited the site to see in which border sections the Azerbaijanis have crossed Armenia’s border, make respective conclusions and then make such statement. I don’t know on what data the CSTO Secretary General has made that statement”, Garik Keryan said.

In this context he said that the Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia has made a right step proposing the CSTO chief to organize a visit of the CSTO secretariat to get acquainted with the border situation.

“In this case Armen Grigoryan is right because for making a decision over any matter a research commission is necessary. But this shouldn’t have been delayed for a month. They must have sent that commission right the next day to examine the situation”, he added.

Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan held a phone conversation with CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas. Armen Grigoryan expressed concerns over some formulations and assessments in the July 3 statement of the CSTO Secretary General.

The Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia expressed conviction that the existing situation cannot be called just an incident, since it’s already a lasting time that the Azerbaijani servicemen do not withdraw from the sovereign territory of Armenia, which is an overt attempt to occupy some of the Armenian territories.

At the end of the conversation Armen Grigoryan emphasized that for getting acquainted with the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border on site, it’s would be a good idea to organize the visit of the CSTO Secretariat.

“We need to understand that the CSTO potential is applied only in case of aggression, attack. Here, we, in fact, deal with a border incident. Thanks God, there are no casualties, no fires. This is a border incident, it must be solved, and we support the peaceful solution of the issue”, Stanislav Zas said on July 3.

