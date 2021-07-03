Catholicos Aram I discusses Armenian POW issue with Pope Francis

YEREVAN, JULY 3, ARMENPRESS. Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia, His Holiness Aram I discussed the consequences of the 2020 Artsakh War and the issue of the Armenian prisoners of war, still illegally held in Azerbaijan, with Pope Francis during the recent meeting of Lebanon’s Christian religious leaders in Vatican, the Armenian Catholicosate of the Great House of Cilicia reports.

Catholicos Aram I reminded that Azerbaijan’s illegal attitude towards the Armenian POWs is against the international law. He thanked Pope Francis for touching upon the Armenian POW issue and asked to again refer to this issue if possible, thus contributing to the return of Armenian captives.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan