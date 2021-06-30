Lavrov says Russia and Turkey will make efforts for normalizing Armenia-Azerbaijan relations

YEREVAN, JUNE 30, ARMENPRESS. Moscow and Ankara want to contribute with joint efforts to the normalization of practical cooperation between Baku and Yerevan, ARMENPRESS reports Russian FM Sergey Lavrov told the reporters after the meeting with Turkish FM Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu in Antalya.

''We agreed to closely coordinate our efforts for assisting Baku and Yerevan to solve the practical issues related with the normalization of relations, focusing on the strengthening of confidence measures'', Lavrov said.